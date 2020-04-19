Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 18.5%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 30,673,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 52,488,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,186,368. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

