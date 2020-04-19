Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increases By 15.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 7,880,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $116.30. 4,056,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,299. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

