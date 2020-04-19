Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increases By 15.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 7,880,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $116.30. 4,056,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,299. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Recommended Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.