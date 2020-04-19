Short Interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Decreases By 17.9%

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 18,400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.