Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Declines By 24.9%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,464,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of BMI opened at $58.63 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

