SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $33,351.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,812 shares of company stock valued at $527,109 in the last three months. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

