SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Li & Fung Limited is involved in the export trading of consumer products globally. The Company manages supply chains for various brands worldwide and also provides product design and development to provide complete global sourcing solutions for its customers. It is also involved in the raw material and factory sourcing, production planning and management, quality assurance and export documentation and shipping control. The Company uses the extranet technology to link all the key components of the supply chain and the intranet to disseminate information rapidly. Li & Fung Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

Shares of LFUGY stock opened at $0.25 on Friday.

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries.

