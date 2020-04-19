Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $988,209. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

