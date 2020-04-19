Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.20 ($71.16) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.29 ($67.78).

ETR:G24 opened at €58.10 ($67.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.09. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.81.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

