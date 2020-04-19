Scotiabank Upgrades Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Altagas to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Altagas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Altagas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.