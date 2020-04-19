Scotiabank Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,746.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,200.00%.

In related news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

