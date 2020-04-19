Sciencast Management LP Takes $393,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

