Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,363 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

