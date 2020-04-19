Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,690 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $79.91 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

