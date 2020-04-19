Sciencast Management LP Invests $433,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 96,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

