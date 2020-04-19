Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 8,861 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura increased their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

