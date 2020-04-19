Sciencast Management LP Buys 283 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 34.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $73,920,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,605 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,147. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.79.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

