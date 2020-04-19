Sciencast Management LP Buys 2,105 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 91.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $124.87 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

