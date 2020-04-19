Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,891 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $66,642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

