Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

