Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their market perform rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.15 ($222.27).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €172.95 ($201.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €179.46. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

