Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €24.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.64 ($22.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

