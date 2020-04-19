Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.31 ($11.99).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.52. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

