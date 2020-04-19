Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.31 ($11.99).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.52. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

