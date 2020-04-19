Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €86.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.06 ($94.25).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €58.57 ($68.10) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.11. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

