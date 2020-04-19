Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 12th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.