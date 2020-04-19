Safestay (LON:SSTY) PT Lowered to GBX 40

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SSTY stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.98. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. Safestay has a 12 month low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

In related news, insider Larry Glenn Lipman purchased 50,000 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

