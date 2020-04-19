SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.07 ($8.22).

ETR:SFQ opened at €4.55 ($5.29) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.26. The company has a market cap of $206.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.07.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

