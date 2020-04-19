Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.16.

CDE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

