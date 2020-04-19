Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TH Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,552,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

