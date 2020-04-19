Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 460

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 438.70 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.83).

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

