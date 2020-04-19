Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,070,124.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

