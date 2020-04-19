Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.64 on Friday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

