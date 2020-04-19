RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Downgraded by National Securities

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RigNet stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 248,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RigNet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RigNet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RigNet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RigNet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 537,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RigNet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.