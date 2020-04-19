Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBG. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

RBG opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.52. Revolution Bars Group has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

