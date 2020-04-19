Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get I-Mab alerts:

0.0% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for I-Mab and Gritstone Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.22%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.93%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Gritstone Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ($16.99) -1.76 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 64.97 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.73

I-Mab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.