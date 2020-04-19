Reviewing HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CKPT)

HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HST Global has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HST Global N/A -21.14% 7,410.56% Checkpoint Therapeutics -1,446.95% -250.88% -138.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HST Global N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.71 million 50.86 -$24.71 million ($0.70) -2.26

HST Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HST Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 627.85%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than HST Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of HST Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HST Global beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HST Global

HST Global, Inc., an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases. The company also intends to acquire products for the treatment of individual health challenges. HST Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

