ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Invivo Therapeutics (NYSE:NVIV) Financial Review

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 6 2 0 2.11 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.61 billion 9.16 $404.59 million $3.64 45.37 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million ($67.57) -0.02

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. Invivo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 16.34% 27.25% 13.81% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -126.35% -92.70%

Summary

ResMed beats Invivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

