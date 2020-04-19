Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rentokil Initial to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 443.70 ($5.84).

RTO opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.04. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

