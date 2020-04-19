Relx (LON:REL) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,968.55 ($25.90).

REL opened at GBX 1,839 ($24.19) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,711.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,862.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

