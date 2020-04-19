RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $797.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,661 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,350,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

