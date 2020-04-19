RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,661. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $166,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 309,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

