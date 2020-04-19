Raymond James Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.35

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.24.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of $75.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.96%.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

