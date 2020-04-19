Raymond James Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $9.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 26,558,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,456,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $665.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.