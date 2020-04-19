Ra International Group PLC (RAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ra International Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RAI opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Ra International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.70 ($0.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.52.

About Ra International Group

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ra International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.