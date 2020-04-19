Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $32,624.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $32,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Martin D. Madaus sold 4,400 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $89,540.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00.

QTRX opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $9,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanterix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

