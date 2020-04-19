Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.20.

QLYS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 766,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $1,578,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,357 shares in the company, valued at $22,773,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,163,541 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Qualys by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.