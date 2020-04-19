Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $47,983.50 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,591.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

