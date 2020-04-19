Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $10,066,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

