PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

