Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at SunTrust Banks

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.55.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.48. The company had a trading volume of 853,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,602. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
Read More: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.