Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at SunTrust Banks

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.48. The company had a trading volume of 853,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,602. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

