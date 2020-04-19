Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

PROV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of PROV opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

